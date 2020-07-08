The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today, declared the class 10 board exam result 2020. Candidates who were waiting for the results of this year’s matric board examinations can now check their scores by visiting the official websites of JAC, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In addition to the official sites, JAC 10th result 2020 can also be checked by visiting third-party websites such as examresults.net. According to JAC, 75.01% students qualified this year in matric board exams. In this article, we bring you JAC 10th result 2020 merit list, toppers names and Jharkhand board matric result overall statistics.

JAC 10th Result 2020 Declared: Statistics

Total number of students appeared - 3,85,144

Total number of passed students - 2,88,928

Total passing percentage - 75.01%

Girls passing percentage - 75.88%

Boys passing percentage - 74.25%

How to Check JAC 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of JAC; jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in .

. Click on the JAC 10th result 2020 link.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Login to your account submitting details such as your roll number or registration number.

Your JAC 10th result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Jharkhand board conducted the class 10 board exams in February this year. The evaluation process was finished last month, and it was delayed because of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. It is important to note here that the class 12 board exam evaluation process is yet to be completed, and the result declaration is expected by the end of this month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).