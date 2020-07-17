The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare class 12 board exam results today, July 1K7, 2020. As of the latest updates, the JAC 12th result 2020 will be declared at 1:00 pm, and students can check their scores online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh confirmed the JAC 12th result 2020 date. Students who were waiting for their results can also check Jharkhand class 12 board exam results at examresults.net. Ahead of JAC 12th result 2020 declaration, here we bring you websites and quick steps to follow and check your Jharkhand Board class 12 exam results for Arts, Science, and Commerce. WBBSE HS Result 2020 Will Be Declared Today: Here's How to Check Online Scores of Class 12 Exams.

More than 2.34 lakh students appeared in the JAC 12th board exams this year. The board exams were conducted from January 20 to February 28, and the evaluation process was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will reportedly announce the result of class 12 examination today at 1 pm via a press conference in the presence of the board officials. To pass JAC 12th board exams 2020, students will have to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Declared: Here’s How to Apply for Revaluation and Rechecking MSBSHSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Online.

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2020?

Visit any of the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

and Click on the activated link of JAC 12th result 2020 available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number code and roll number in the given section.

Once submitted, your JAC 12th result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Jharkhand board had already declared the class 10 board exam results earlier this month. Usually, JAC board announces class 12 results separately for all the streams, but for this year, Jharkhand board will declare the 12th result for all the streams on the same day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).