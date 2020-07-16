The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the class 12 board exam results today, July 16. The HSC result 2020 went live at 1:00 pm at the official website, mahresults.nic.in. As the scores are out, students who are unhappy with their exam results can apply for revaluation and rechecking According to reports, the window for revaluation will be opened from tomorrow, July 17 for candidates who are unsatisfied with their Maharashtra HSC Result 2020. The request to recheck papers can be made online, and applications will be made available at the official website of MSBSHSE, mahasscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. In this article, we bring you how to apply for revaluation and rechecking Maharashtra HSC result 2020.

How to Apply for HSC Revaluation and Rechecking?

Students will have to apply for re-totalling of marks as the first step. The board will check their answer sheets to the subjects applied for and see if there was any totalling error. In case, there was an error, or any evaluator missed giving marks to the respective candidate, MSBSHSE will tally and release a fresh score for that particular subject.

In case, students are unhappy with re-totalling, the second step would be to apply for a photocopy of the answer sheet you intend to check. The photocopy of the answer sheet is shared in the form of an image online. Students can check their marks and assess their answers accordingly.

Once you are done with the above process and still unhappy with the process and scores achieved, you can apply for revaluation online. It should be noted here that the revaluation process is only for one specific questions and not for the entire paper.

The process of revaluation and rechecking can be done online, and students will have to pay a requisite amount for the same. For Maharashtra HSC Result 2020, Konkan district secured the highest number of passing percentage with 95.89%. The overall pass percentage for Arts, Science and Commerce 12th results stood at 90.66%.

