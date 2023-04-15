New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): In a landmark decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced to conduct Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 1, 2024 onwards, mentioned an MHA statement.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue and regional language and improve their selection prospects.

The historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give impetus to the participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.

Constable GD is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country.

States and Union Territory governments are expected to launch wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country, said the MHA.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is fully committed to encourage use and development of regional languages," added the MHA statement. (ANI)

