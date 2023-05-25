Mumbai, May 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result exam results today, May 25. It must be noted that the NTA declared the JEE Main 2023 session 2 results for JEE Main 2023 paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 examinations can visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in to check the results.

The JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 exam for BArch and BPlanning was conducted on April 12. The JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 exam results have now been uploaded on the official website of JEE Main. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 paper 2 exam results by following the below-given steps.

Steps To Check JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result:

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result" link

Next, enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your "JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result" will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the NTA had declared the JEE Main Session 2 paper 1 result on April 29. Based on session 1 and session exam results, a total of 43 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the overall merit list.

Out of these 43 candidates, one girl named Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari of Karnataka managed to secure a cent percentile in the JEE Main examinations.

