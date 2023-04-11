The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has changed the dates for the TGT Exams 2023. According to the latest notification, the exams that were to be held on April 22 and 23 will now be held on April 30, May 13, and May 14. As per the new schedule, TGT Sanskrit, TGT Music, and TGT Urdu exams will be held on April 30. Moreover, the TGT Social Studies exam will be conducted on May 13. The TGT English (morning) and TGT Arts (afternoon) exams will be held on May 14. Due to the festival of Eid on 22 April, the dates of the examinations have been changed. Haryana CET Result 2022 for Group C Posts Declared at hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in: Direct Link, Merit List, How To Check and Download Scorecard.

HSSC TGT 2023 Exam Dates:

हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग द्वारा ली जाने वाली TGT की परीक्षाओं की तारीख़ों में बदलाव किया गया है। 22 एवं 23 अप्रैल को ली जाने वाली परीक्षा अब 30 अप्रैल, 13 मई व 14 मई को ली जाएगी। नए शेड्यूल के अनुसार TGT संस्कृत, TGT म्यूजिक तथा TGT उर्दू की परीक्षा 30 अप्रैल को ली जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/bIpDvuWiJw — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 11, 2023

