JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2019 For Kashmir Division Declared; Students Can Check Scorecards Online on Official Website jkbose.ac.in.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, February 12: The Class 11 result for Kashmir Division has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday. Students can check their results on the official websites - jkbose.ac.in and jkbose.jk.gov.in. Students can also check results in government gadgets and through SMSs as only 2G internet services are available in the Kashmir Valley. Students can also download the copy of the result to keep it for future reference. JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2019–20 Declared at jkbose.ac.in; Check Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Scores for Kargil and Leh Division Online.

The authorities had restored only 2G internet services in Kashmir on January 25, more than five months after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. Broadband high-speed internet connectivity was restored at 80 government hospitals in the Kashmir Valley earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Class 11 results for Jammu division were already released by the JKBOSE on February 8, 2020. Earlier in January, the JKBOSE announced the class 10 and class 12 result of board exam 2019, held for Kargil and Leh division. Over 10,000 schools across Jammu and Kashmir are affiliated to JKBOSE. The board is responsible for conducting and declaring results for classes 10, 11 and 12.