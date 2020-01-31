JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2019–20 Declared at jkbose.ac.in; Check Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Scores for Kargil and Leh Division Online

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10 and class 12 result of board exam 2019, held for Kargil and Leh division. Those who appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 board exam 2019 can check their marks now. The JKBOSE class 10 result 2019-20 for Kargil Division is available at the official website; jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE class 12 result 2019 for Leh are available on the same site. The results released for all regular and private candidates who appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 examination. Earlier, JKBOSE had declared the result for both Jammu and Kashmir division. Candidates can submit their roll numbers and check their marks scored in the board examination.

The JKBOSE 10th result for Kargil division can be checked on the website or through SMS service. Again, the JKBOSE 12th result for Leh is provided on the site. The examination was conducted from November to December, 2019, in Jammu and Kashmir. Below we have provided quick steps to check and download the JKBOSE 10th result 2019-20 for Kargil division via the official website. Here's the direct link of JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil Division.

How to Check JKOBSE 10th/ 12th Result?

Visit the official website; jkbose.ac.in .

. On the homepage, you will find the result link. It reads, “Annual 10th Class Kargil Division Results.”

For class 12 results, you will find the link that reads, “Annual 12th Class Leh Division Results.”

After clicking the link, it will direct you to a new page.

Submit your roll number and click on view result.

Download your JKBOSE 10th/12th result and take a print out for future reference.

Here's the direct link of JKBOSE 12th Result for Leh Division. JKBOSE is responsible for conducting and declaring the class 10 and class 12 board examination results and grant diplomas and certificates. Over 10,000 schools across Jammu and Kashmir are affiliated to JKBOSE.