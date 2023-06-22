Mumbai, June 22: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Wednesday declared the results for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 6 on June 21. Candidates who appeared for the JNVST Class 6 Exam 2023 can check their results online at the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling to Announce Class 10 and 12 Results Soon, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

The NVS conducted the Navodaya Class 6 admission test in 2023 on April 29, between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. The question paper for the NVS exam consisted of three sections, comprising solely objective-type questions. The JNVST question paper comprised 40 questions related to mental ability, 20 questions on the Arithmetic section, and an additional 20 questions pertaining to the Language section. JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared at jkbose.nic.in; Official Website Reportedly Crashes, Students Struggle to Check Scorecards.

How To Check JNVST 6th Result 2023:

Log on to official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in .

. Once on homepage, click on 'JNVST Class 6 Result 2023' link.

A new page containing result link will appear.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

JNVST Class 6 result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional selection in the test does not guarantee admission into the JNV (Navodaya Vidyalaya). When seeking actual admission, each provisionally selected candidate must present all the required original certificates specified by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The selection remains provisional until the candidate's documents are verified and the respective JNV confirms their admission. Therefore, candidates are advised to apply for a Transfer Certificate (TC) from their current school only after their documents have been verified and admission to the JNV has been confirmed.

