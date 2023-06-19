The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the JKBOSE 10th Result or Class 10th examination result today, June 19. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10th examination can visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in to check and download their exam results. The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10th Result saw an overall pass percentage of 79 percent. Meanwhile, several students said that the website crashed as they were unable to check their Class 10th exam results. JEE Advanced Result 2023 Out at jeeadv.ac.in: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Exam Results Declared, VC Reddy From Hyderabad Secures AIR 1; Know Steps To Check Scores.

JKBOSE Class 10th Examination Results Declared

With an overall pass percentage of over 79 percent, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Monday declared the results of annual regular examinations of 10th standard. — Ahmad Nazir (احمد نزیر) (@Ahmadnazir655) June 19, 2023

JKBOSE Website Crashes

The JKBOSE website crashes after the declaration of the 10th class results Tried multiple times even in incognito mode still not working. Hope it will work soon 🤞#JKBose #10thresult #WebsiteCrash #JammuKashmir #Jammu — Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) June 19, 2023

Students Struggle to Check Scorecards

Why #JKBOSE website crashes after 10th class results declared.@OfficeOfLGJandK — Raqeeq Ahmed Khan (@KhanRaqeeqJKAP) June 19, 2023

