Bengaluru, March 1: The time-table for the SSLC examination for class 10 in Karnataka was released on Monday. The SSLC Class 10 exams will be conducted from June 21 to July 5. The announcement was made by the Karnataka Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. There will be a day’s break between the core subjects. Karnataka Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: SSLC Examinations Likely From June, PUC Exams From May.

The minister asked for suggestions from students if they want any changes in the time released on Monday. Students seeking change in the time table should write to the education department of the state by February 26. SSLC Exam 2020: Student Writing Class 10 Paper in Karnataka's Hassan Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Schedule of SSLC Exam:

#Karnataka SSLC 2020-21 examination to start from June 21 with first language paper. Core subjects have a day's break before them. Here's the time table released today --@NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru @santwana99 @Cloudnirad pic.twitter.com/xEjbbKnYWW — Pearl Dsouza (@pearl_tnie) March 1, 2021

Notably, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the rule compulsory 75 percent attendance for appearing for the exams will not be applied this year. Earlier, the minister had said that the tentative dates for the SSLC exam would be June 14 to 25. Meanwhile, schools in the state have reopened from January 1 onwards for classes 6 to 12 after they remained shut for nine months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).