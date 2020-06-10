Kollam School Teacher Booked For Posting Porn Video During Online Case

Online Classes (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kollam, June 10: A 45-year-old school teacher was booked on Wednesday by state police in Kollam's Maruthamonpally area for allegedly sharing porn video during an online class on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Manoj K Mathew against whom a complaint was filed from the school authority.

According to report, published by the Mathrubhoomi, the incident took place on Tuesday when Mathew was taking an online Malayalam class of 5th standard at Velinallor EETUP school in Maruthamonpally and allegedly a porn video was shared. Following this, parents informed the school headmistress. After this, headmistress sought an explanation from the teacher. Indian Jugaad at Its Best! Netizens Praise Teacher For 'DIY' Tripod With Hanger and Chair to Support Her Phone and Conduct Online Classroom (Watch Video).

The Malayali daily further states that Mathew claims the video was shared from his phone, however his friend accidentally forwarded the video to the group. In his explanation, Mathew even issued an apology. With the incident becoming talking point, the school authority called for a meeting of teachers and filed a report to Veliyam AEO and school manager. Later a police complaint was lodged with Pooyappally police.

Earlier, reports arrived that a Class X girl from Valancherry in Malappurram took her life by setting herself ablaze after she failed to attend online class. Hailing from a poor family, she was deeply upset as the TV in her house was not working and the only mobile in their home was not charged.