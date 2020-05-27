MBBS Course Fee Hiked in Punjab's Government and Private Medical Colleges, CM Captain Amarinder Singh Says 'This Will Ensure Better Medical Education, Infrastructure Facilities For Students'

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, May 27: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led government had decided to increase the fee for the MBBS course in Government and Private Medical Colleges of the state. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting, aiming to ensure better medical education and infrastructure facilities for students.

Informing about the latest development, the Chief Minister's Office took to Twitter and wrote, "To ensure better medical education and infrastructure facilities for students, CM @capt_amarinder Singh led #PunjabCabinet has decided to increase the fee for the MBBS course in Government and Private Medical Colleges of the state." Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Reaches 42.4%, Fatality Rate Declines to 2.86%, Says Union Health Ministry.

Here's the tweet by CMO Punjab:

Earlier, the state government had announced an extension in the ongoing lockdown in the state till May 31. A statement released by CMO on May 16 had stated that Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has announced replacement of the strict curfew with a lockdown till May 31 in the state, while indicating resumption of limited public transport and maximum possible relaxations in non-containment zones from May 18.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that till now 1,51,767 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, out of which 64,426 persons have been cured. Along with this, the government informed that the recovery rate of India from COVID-19 is pegged at 42.4 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.86 percent which is way below the world average of 6.36 percent.