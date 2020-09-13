New Delhi, September 13: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled today where over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam NEET 2020. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, several States have announced special measures for conduct of NEET examination. The NEET exam, will be a pen and paper based test unlike JEE- the engineering entrance exam that was held earlier. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. The NEET 2020 exam was originally scheduled to take place on May 3, but was later postponed to July 26, and then again to September 13. NEET UG 2020: All the Best Wishes, Good Luck Images to Send to NTA Medical Aspirants Appearing in the Entrance Exam During Pandemic.

The aspirants have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. Moreover, in order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from originally-planned 2,546 to 3,843. Meanwhile, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a lot of steps for NEET 2020 including making hand sanitisers available at entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times, replacing the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers among others.

In Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the state governments have assured students that they will provide them transportation. West Bengal has cancelled the COVID-19 lockdown scheduled for the day and will operate special Metro services in Kolkata while Punjab too has lifted its weekend curfew to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the NEET exam.

