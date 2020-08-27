New Delhi, August 27: Amid growing demands for postponement of NEET and JEE 2020, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said these exams are essential. Asked for his reaction over calls for postponement of NEET and JEE 2020, Narottam Mishra said these are not exams of class 3 or 4, but decide future of youths. He added those who clear NEET and JEE serve the country. NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Conducting Exams Will Be Giant Mistake Like Nasbandi of Indira Gandhi'.

"NEET and JEE examinations are not examinations of class third or fourth. People passing these examinations contribute to nation-building. These examinations are essential. Therefore, this should not be made an issue," Mishra told reporters. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13 and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from September 1 to 6.

NEET, JEE 2020 Are Essential Exams, Says Narottam Mishra:

However, a large section of students, parents, educationists and leaders have been pushing for deferment of NEET and JEE because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Earlier, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi reiterated that postponing NEET and JEE 2020 will "seriously hamper" the academic calendar, adding that a lot of preventive measures have been taken for the safety of students.

"Shifting of the exam involves huge logistical exercise. Thousands of centres are to be contacted again for their availability. Also availability of supervisors and invigilators, movements of tonnes of materials and equipment like jammers and CCTV cameras are involved. It takes close to 75-80 days. If it is postponed again, it will have a serious effect on the academic calendar," Joshi was quoted by TOI as saying.

