New Delhi, February 23: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will start the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) today at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG registration link will be activated at 3 pm, and the last date to submit online applications for NEET PG 2021 is March 15, 2021. SSC CGL 2019 Tier II Results Declared Online at Official Website - ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link to Check Result.

Check Important Dates:

The candidates who want to seek admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes can apply online at- nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The result for the same is expected to be declared by May 31.

Check the eligibility criteria before applying for NBE NEET PG 2021:

Aspirants must possess the provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI - now National Medical Commission). They must have a permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by NMC or State Medical Council (SMC).

Candidates must have completed their one-year internship on or before June 30, 2021.

It is mandatory to have an Aadhaar Card to apply for the NEET PG exam.

