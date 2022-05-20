The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process for NEET (UG) 2022 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India today, May 20. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in upto 9.00 PM.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM).

The female candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS Institutions are also required to apply for NEET (UG) – 2022 online through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/

NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.

Candidates who are appearing or have cleared their Class 12th board exams with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology with English as a core subject from a recognised board are eligible to appear for NEET-UG.

Application Fee

The application fee for general category is Rs 1600, whereas Rs 1500 is applicable to general-EWS/OBC-NCL category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender will have to pay Rs 900. Candidates from outside India will have to pay Rs 8500.

Steps to apply for NEET-UG 2022

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Registration for NEET(UG)-2022”

Register yourself and proceed with the application process

Fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

