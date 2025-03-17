Veteran Tamil actress Bindu Ghosh, best known for her comedic roles, died at the age of 76 due to prolonged illness. She breathed her last at a hospital in Chennai on Sunday (March 16). Born as Vimala, Bindu made her acting debut as a child artiste in Kalathur Kannamma in 1960 co-starring Gemini Ganesan and Kamal Haasan. Her first acting credit as an adult came in Kozhi Koovuthi (1982). Bindu was also known for her dancing skills and has worked as a choreographer. Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39; ‘Buffy the Vampire’ Actress Found Dead in Luxury Apartment in New York – Reports.

Veteran Tamil Actress Bindu Ghosh No More

