Mumbai, March 18: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised concerns about Rajasthan Royals' squad composition ahead of IPL 2025, questioning whether the team has weakened itself after the mega auction. Rajasthan Royals had retained Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer before heading into the auction. However, despite having a significant purse, they made no high-profile overseas batting additions. IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Joins Rajasthan Royals Squad After Finger Surgery.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that RR’s decision to part ways with key players like Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin has left them with glaring gaps that haven't been adequately filled.

Rajasthan Royals Preview by Aakash Chopra

"They lost four of their biggest players, but the replacements aren’t even close to them. It’s a completely Indian batting lineup, apart from Shimron Hetmyer. You didn’t pick any overseas batter, which is quite surprising," Chopra said.

Instead, they focused on strengthening their bowling attack, bringing in Jofra Archer (Rs 12.50 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs 2 crore), and young South African pacer Kwena Maphaka (Rs 1.50 crore). However, Chopra pointed out that RR still lacks a high-quality all-rounder, something that had troubled them even in the previous season.

"Most teams have a strong all-rounder who allows flexibility in team combinations. Rajasthan didn’t have that last year, and it looks like they’re in the same position again. Hasaranga is not really an all-rounder at the IPL level. He has done well with the ball at times, but as a batter, he hasn’t fired," he noted. Rahul Dravid Spotted Moving on Wheelchair As He Attends Rajasthan Royals' Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Chopra believes that RR is over-reliance on Jofra Archer in the pace department but the pacer's long history of injuries could put them in trouble.

"Archer’s recent form and injuries make him a risky bet. If he doesn't perform, Rajasthan could be in big trouble," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign with an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

