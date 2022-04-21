The Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC has invited applications for the posts of Junior Assistant(Group C). Those who are interested can check the eligibility criteria, and selection process through the official website of OPSC opsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The online application form will begin from Friday, April 22. It is to be noted that the last date to submit the application is May 23, 2022.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post: Junior Assistant(Group C)

Number of vacancies available for each category

Unreserved: 06 posts

SEBC: 01 posts

SC: 03 posts

ST: 05 posts

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from any University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature in India or Education Institution established by an act of Parliament deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission, Act 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Skill.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification given below.

OPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Exam and Skill tests.

