Bhubaneswar, April 20: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has announced a recruitment for various posts under different departments. According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 9 vacancies under various departments within the organisation.

Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site of AIIMS Bhubaneswar at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. The application process will conclude on May 3. IndBank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Over 73 Posts at indbankonline.com; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022:

Candidates are required to send the application form along with the certificate of age, qualification, and experience to ri.hse.aiimsbbsr2022@gmail.com. The subject line should be "Application for Post of (Name of the post)".

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022:

Junior Consultant (Epidemiology): 1 post

Research Officers: 3 posts

Data Manager/Programmer: 1 post

Project Support Staff/Office Assistant/Accountant/Project Officer/Personal Assistant: 1 post

Data Entry Operators: 2 posts

Attendant/ Multitasking Staff: 1 post

Selected candidates will have to undergo an interview round which will be conducted on May 11 and May 12, 2022. Visit the official website of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar regularly for information and updates.

