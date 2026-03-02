Conflicting reports are emerging regarding the status of Iran’s newly appointed interim leadership as unverified claims of a second high-level assassination circulate. Just hours after Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was named to a transitional council following the death of longtime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, social media posts and some Israeli news outlets have alleged that Arafi was also killed in a subsequent airstrike. As of Monday, March 2, 2026, neither Iranian state media nor international intelligence agencies have confirmed these reports.

The reports follow an unprecedented weekend of violence in the region. Iran’s leadership structure was thrust into crisis after Ali Khamenei, who had ruled since 1989, was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike in Tehran on Saturday, February 28.

Newly appointed interim Supreme Leader Ayatollah Arafi has reportedly been killed in an airstrike, just hours after taking the role. pic.twitter.com/poPIO3pK1J — Pubity (@pubity) March 2, 2026

BREAKING: Newly appointed Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Arafi, has reportedly been killed in an airstrike, just hours after being given the role. pic.twitter.com/EvC0Y4jUIS — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 2, 2026

In a rapid effort to maintain stability, the Iranian government activated Article 111 of its Constitution on Sunday. This move established a three-member interim Leadership Council to manage the state’s affairs until a permanent successor is chosen. The council consists of:

Masoud Pezeshkian: President of Iran

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei: Chief Justice

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi: A senior cleric and member of the Guardian Council

Arafi was specifically appointed as the council’s jurist member, effectively serving as the interim spiritual and political figurehead during the transition.

Confusion Surrounding Airstrike Claims

The current uncertainty mirrors the initial fog of war surrounding the assassination of Khamenei. While Israeli sources were the first to report his death, it took nearly 24 hours for Iranian state media to acknowledge the loss and declare a 40-day period of mourning.

Current unverified claims suggest that Alireza Arafi may have been targeted in a "second wave" of strikes as Israel and the U.S. continue to focus on Iran’s internal security apparatus. If confirmed, the death of an interim leader just hours into his tenure would represent a historic decapitation of Iran’s political hierarchy.

Regional Escalation and Casualties

The military situation remains volatile. On Monday, the Israeli military confirmed it had launched additional "large-scale strikes" targeting the "heart of the Iranian regime" in Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated with missile and drone barrages across West Asia, hitting targets in Israel and several Gulf states.

The human cost of the three-day conflict is rising sharply:

Iran: State media reports at least 555 deaths across the country since Saturday.

Israel: Eleven fatalities have been confirmed following Iranian missile strikes, including nine in the city of Beit Shemesh.

Regional: Deaths have also been reported in the UAE and Kuwait as the conflict expands beyond the primary combatants.

Global Response and Security

In response to the escalating war, security has been tightened around diplomatic missions globally, including in New Delhi and Washington. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders have called for an immediate de-escalation, citing the risk of a total regional collapse.

For now, Tehran remains under a heavy security presence led by the Basij paramilitary force, as the world waits for official word on whether Iran’s transitional government remains intact.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).