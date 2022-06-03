Mumbai, June 3: The Punjab School Education Board has finally declared the PSEB Class 8 Result 2022. The Punjab Board Class 8 Result was declared on June 2, however, the result link was activated today, June 3 at 10 am. Students who appeared for the Class 8 examination can visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

As per this year's results, the pass percentage is 98.25 percent. While declaring the PSEB Class 8 Result, officials said that 3,02,558 students passed the exams out of a total of 3,07,942 who appeared for the examinations. WB Madhyamik Result 2022: WBBSE Class 10th Results Declared; Boys Outshine Girls, 86.60% Pass.

Manpreet Singh secured first place in the state in this year's PSEB Class 8th Result. However, girls outshined boys with an average pass percentage of 98.70 while boys managed to earn a 97.86 pass percentage.

Steps to check PSEB Class 8th Result 2022:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Click on the result link on the homepage

Enter your details

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download a copy for future reference

Another highlight of this year's exams was that the transgender students who appeared for the Class 8 exams secured a 100 percent pass percentage. All nine transgender students cleared the examinations.

