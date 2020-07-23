The University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier issued a notice directing all universities to conduct the final year exams by September 30, 2020. Many students voiced their disagreement on this. Taking to social media, some candidates urged the commission to revisit their decision considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Challenging UGC’s guidelines, 31 students across India filed a plea seeking the cancellation of exams during the pandemic. Responding to the petitioners, the Supreme Court of India decided to hold a hearing today, July 23 before two-judge bench including Justice L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta. However, according to the latest report, the petition would now be heard after two days.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted the conduct of exams by universities and institutions via a notification dated July 6, directing the universities to compulsory conduct exams of the final year students as per the UGC guidelines. “The terminal semester(s)/ final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper)/online/ blended (online + offline) mode,” the notification read. It clarified that the decision to conduct the final semester and final year exams is based in academic prudence and need for maintaining credibility.

Many students and their concerned parents voiced their disagreement with UGC’s decision. A plea was filed by 31 students who hailed from 13 states and one union territory to cancel the examinations. One of the 31 petitioners has been tested COVID-19 positive. The petitioners urged to cancel the examinations in the interest of justice and students’ health as the number of cases are increasing rapidly across the country. The plea asked the apex court to direct UGC to follow CBSE guidelines and conduct the exams when the conditions are feasible for those students who are not satisfied with the marks allotted to them.

Meanwhile, the UGC announced that out of 818 universities, 603 have either conducted the exams or are planning to hold them amid the pandemic. SC’s hearing for the plea of 31 students will now be heard after two days.

