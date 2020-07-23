Most of the states have declared their 10th and 12th board exam results. However, there are a few, which are yet to disclose. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is next expected to declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exam result soon. The HSC result 2020 was declared on July 16, and it was then reported that the SSC 10th result 2020 can be expected by the end of this month. However, no date or time for the same has been confirmed by the Maharashtra board. In this article, we bring you everything to know about the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020, when to be expected and official websites to check marks once the results are out. Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Declared: Here’s How to Apply for Revaluation and Rechecking MSBSHSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Online.

Like many other board exams, this year, the Maharashtra board exam 2020 was affected too, by the pandemic. The nation-wise induced lockdown has led to the postponement of the exam, which was eventually cancelled because of the rising number of cases in the state. SSC Geography exam was scheduled to be held on March 23, which was first postponed and was scheduled to be conducted after April 14, but ultimately was cancelled. Here’s everything you should know about Maharashtra SSC board exam results 2020.

According to reports, this year, about 17,65,898 students had registered to appear in the class 10 board exams.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020 was declared on July 16, and as per earlier reports, the board is expected to announce SSC result 2020 by the end of this month. However, it is important to note here that no exam result date or time has been confirmed by the board.

and as per earlier reports, the board is expected to announce SSC result 2020 by the end of this month. However, it is important to note here that no exam result date or time has been confirmed by the board. Once declared, students will be able to check their SSC result 2020 by submitting their roll numbers, as given in the admit cards, to check their marks online.

The MSBSHSE SSC 2020 result, once out, will be released at the official websites of Maharashtra board, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

To pass the 10th board exams 2020, students need to score an aggregate of 35 percent with at least 20 percent marks in the theory of every subject.

Because the Geography paper was cancelled, it was reported that the board would assess the scores based on ‘best of five’ rule, where marks of five subjects will only be considered out of six board exams. There is also a possibility that average marks are given for the cancelled geography exam.

Last year, the performance of 10th board exam was not up to the mark. The overall percentage took a dip to 10 percent low. About 77.10% of students qualified the SSC Board Exam 2020.

Students must note that the SSC result 2020 date and time has not yet been confirmed. It is important to keep tracking the official websites of MSBSHSE to stay updated on the result announcement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).