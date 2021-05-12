New Delhi, May 12: The State Bank of India on Wednesday released SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for the post of Pharmacist on its official website. Candidates can download the admit cards from – sbi.co.in. The examination will be conducted on May 23. Aspirants will be to download the admit card from the official website till May 23. SSC CGL And CHSL Exams 2020 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge in The Country; New Dates To Be Announced After Accessing Situation.

The SBI Clerk exam 2021 will comprise a written test of 150 questions. The total marks of the exam will be 200. The exam will have questions from General Awareness, General English, professional knowledge, reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. Candidates will be given two hours to complete the exam. SBI PO 2020 Application Process: Know Date Schedule And How to Apply for Prelim Examination.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates Are Required to visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

On the home page, click on the careers link available.

Candidates will have to click on SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 link

Enter the login credentials.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

the admit card will contain important details about the examination, like reporting time, examination centre and other crucial information. Candidates are required to affix a copy of a recent passport size photograph in the space provided for it in the admit card. They should also carry along with them their photo identity proof.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).