New Delhi, November 16: The State Bank of India has released notification regarding the SBI PO Prelims 2020 examination. The main exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 29. There are as many as 2000 vacancies to be filled. The registration process has begun and interested candidates can visit the bank's official website to register themselves. The website is- sbi.co.in. ICSI CSEET Exam 2020 to held on November 21; Admit Card Released on Official Website - icsi.edu.

The online registration and payment of the fee can be done from November 12 to December 4, 2020. The admit cards will be available from third week of December and can be downloaded from the official website. The SBI PO Online Prelims will be conducted from December 31, 2020 to January 5, 2021. The results of this examination will be declared in third week of January and the main online exam is scheduled on January 29, 2020. ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 to be Released at icai.org Today, Know Time & How to Download Hall Tickets From Official Website.

The age limit for the SBI PO Exam 2020 is 21 to 30 years, as on April 1, 2020. Relaxation in the upper limit is available for the reserved categories. The candidate must have completed its graduation by December 31, 2020. Final year students can also apply on provisional basis, subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2020.

