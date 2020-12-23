New Delhi, December 23: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday released admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examination 2020. The admit cards are released on the official website of the bank – sbi.co.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the website. SBI PO 2020 Application Process: Know Date Schedule And How to Apply for Prelim Examination.

The SBI PO Exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted between December 31, 2020, and January 5, 2021. The result of the preliminary exam will be announced in the third week of January. All those candidates who will clear the exam are eligible to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to take place on January 29. ICSI December 2020 Examination: Admit Cards Released; Know Where & How to Download It.

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Download Admit Cards:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at sbi.co.in

Candidates should go to the careers section.

Click on the link to download the admit card.

After clicking the link, a new page will appear.

Candidates are required to enter their login credentials.

The SBI PO admit card 2020 will be displayed.

After download the admit card, take its print out for future reference.

The age limit for the SBI PO Exam 2020 is 21 to 30 years, as on April 1, 2020. Relaxation in the upper limit is available for the reserved categories. The candidate must have completed its graduation by December 31, 2020. The SBI PO exam will be conducted to fill 2,000 vacancies.

