India has approved Sikh Jathas to visit Pakistan for Prakash Purab celebrations. The move comes after Sikh leaders urged New Delhi to lift restrictions recently imposed on pilgrims traveling across the border. Devotees will be able to visit historic gurdwaras, including Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak. The decision is seen as a significant step to facilitate religious sentiments. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 Photos and Videos: Netizens Celebrate First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji With Zeal and Enthusiasm.
India Allows Sikh Jathas to Travel to Pakistan for Prakash Purab
