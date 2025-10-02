India has approved Sikh Jathas to visit Pakistan for Prakash Purab celebrations. The move comes after Sikh leaders urged New Delhi to lift restrictions recently imposed on pilgrims traveling across the border. Devotees will be able to visit historic gurdwaras, including Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak. The decision is seen as a significant step to facilitate religious sentiments. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 Photos and Videos: Netizens Celebrate First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji With Zeal and Enthusiasm.

India Allows Sikh Jathas to Travel to Pakistan for Prakash Purab

India gives go ahead to Sikh Jathas for travel to Pakistan for Prakash Purab — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sidhant Sibal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

