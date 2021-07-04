New Delhi, July 4: The Savitribai Phule Pune University has extended the deadline for filing online application for admissions for the upcoming academic year 2021-22 in undergraduate, postgraduate courses offered by the university. Candidates can now apply for the said courses till July 15 with additional fee on the official website of the Pune University at unipune.ac.in. Earlier, the last date of applying for the same was July 4. JMI Admission 2021: Application Deadline for UG, PG & Diploma Courses Extended, Candidates Can Now Apply Till July 10.

According to the official notification issued by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on its official website, aspirants seeking admission for various courses can now file the online application with regular fee till 11:59 pm on July 10, 2021. They application was be submitted online with additional fee till 11:50 pm on July 15, 2021. BSEB Extends OFSS Intermediate Class 11 Application Deadline Till July 18; Here’s How To Register Online at ofssbihar.in.

Candidates can apply for the various courses offered by different department of the Pune University on its official website and filing the application form along with submitting relevant documents. The admission process for the upcoming academic year was started by the university in June. Candidates are advised to visit the official site of the university for more information regarding the admission process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 10:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).