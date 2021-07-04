New Delhi, July 4: The last date to submit the application through Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for admission to intermediate Class 11 in Bihar has been extended again. According to an official notification, the OFSS Intermediate Class 11 application deadline has been extended till July 18. The OFSS is a centralised registration portal which facilitates the admission to intermediate Class 11 and degree programmes in Bihar.

Students seeking admission to intermediate Class 11 have to register themselves with their email IDs and mobile numbers. As per new update, the students can now submit the form online by July 18, 2021. The deadline has been extended twice. Earlier, the last date to submit the form was July 3, 2021. BSEB 2021 Toppers List: Bihar Board 12th Exam 2021 Result Declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Sonali Kumari Tops Science Stream, Sugandha Kumari tops Commerce, Madhu Bharati in Arts.

The eligible candidates who can apply include students who have qualified the Class 10th exam from Bihar Board. Students from other boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) can also apply for admission to Bihar Class 11.

How To Apply Online:

Applicants will have to visit the official website i.e. ofssbihar.in On the website, click on the link “Common Application Form For Admission In Intermediate Colleges and Schools” For Apply Online For Intermediate Session 2020-22 Enter all the details that have been asked to facilitate the registration process Now verify email ID and mobile number Once the registration is done, login with system-generated credentials The applicant will have to fill the detailed application form and pay Rs 350 as application fee Now click on Submit.

Students can also seek information about the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) through the OFSS app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. This is the second time that the Bihar board has extended the application deadline. Once the application on OFSS concludes, the board will prepare a merit list on the basis of the options entered by the students.

