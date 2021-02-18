Lucknow, February 18: The final result of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019 was declared by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday. A total of 434 candidates shortlisted after the final interview, which was held between January 28 and February 4, 2021. Vishal Saraswat on Mathura topped the UPPSC PCS exam-2019. Yugantar Tripathi of Prayagraj got the second rank. UPSC Examination Update: Centre Allows Extra Chance To Aspirants Who Missed Civil Services Exam 2020 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Meanwhile, Lucknow’s Poonam Gupta secured the third spot. Abhishek Kumar Singh, Sachin Singh, Neelima Yadav are also in top-10 ranking. Candidates can check the list on the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC Mains exam result was declared on December 24 last year. A total of 811 candidates are called for the interview. UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here.

Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link – “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE”.

A list of finally selected candidates will appear on the screen.

Candidates can check their names in the list.

Details of the results will be uploaded on the website soon. The exam was conducted for 453 posts, including deputy collector, assistant commissioner (industries), block development officer, Naib Tehsildar and account and audit officer. Out of the total post, 65 are those for which interview was not required.

