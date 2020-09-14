New Delhi, September 14: The UGC-NET exam 2020 has been postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The University Grant Commission’s (UGC’s) national Eligibility Test (NET) exam will now be conducted from September 24. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place between September 16 and 25. The NTA has not released the full schedule of the UGC NRT exam yet. UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Reopens, Here's How to Change Exam Centres or Make Other Corrections in Online Application Form at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the NTA, the UGS NET exam was rescheduled as ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 will be conducted between September 16 and 25. The NTA in an official notice said, “In view of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 being conducted on the above mentioned dates, the National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of UGC-NET Examination, 2020. This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof.” Entrance Exams Including JNU, UGC NET, PhD, NEET, TTE Postponed Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Child environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam appreciated the decision of the NTA to postpone the UGC NET exam 2020. In her tweet, she said, "UGC NET Exam to be held on 16th September has been postponed. A big relief for students."

Tweet by Licypriya Kangujam:

UGC NET Exam to be held on 16th September has been postponed. A big relief for students. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ohBrS5EHxJ — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) September 13, 2020

The ICAR AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 exams will be conducted on September 16, 17, 22 and 23. The UGC-NET exam was earlier scheduled to take place between June 15 and 20. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was postponed.

The UGC-NET exams will be conducted by the NTA in 81 subjects for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor. The exam consists of two papers. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).