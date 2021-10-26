New Delhi, October 26: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the result of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Assistant and Deputy Director recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official website of the NTA - aicte.nta.ac.in. The AICTE director exam 2021 was conducted on August 25.

The NTA said, “Result of the written test for the above posts have been declared today, October 26 and candidates who have appeared in the said test can view or download their respective scorecards by logging into the website, aicte.nta.ac.in.” HSSC MPHW Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website - aicte.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the result link

Enter your login credentials, including registration number and date of birth

Click on submit.

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

Shortlist candidates will be called for interview by the AICTE. The NTA said, “Candidates will be called for interview by AICTE directly for the respective posts on the date and time that may be notified by AICTE separately.” Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates about the interview.

