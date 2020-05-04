UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam Postponed Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Commission to Announce New Dates on May 20

UPSC Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 4: In view of novel coronavirus situation in India, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to postpone UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam that was scheduled to take place on May 31, 2020. The commission will announce the new dates for the civil services preliminary exam on May 20, 2020. The exam was scheduled to be held for the recruitment of 796 vacancies. ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2020 Update: CISCE to Conduct Class 10th, 12th Exams Soon, Board to Issue Schedule and Notice 8 Days Before Examinations Begin.

"The Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 scheduled to be held on 31 May, stands Deferred and the new dates will be made available on 20 May 2020," the UPSC notification reads. The fresh dates will be released after analysing the current situation. Fresh Dates for JEE and NEET to Be Announced on May 5: HRD Ministry.

The Commission was due to release admit cards or hall tickets for the candidates next week, however, it differed on the view of coronavirus crisis. Seeing the current situation, other exams such as Haryana Civil Services are also postponed.

It is advised that students should use this time to focus on preparations for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Citiv Services 2020 examination. This time gives them additional time to prepare for their exams.