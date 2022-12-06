Mumbai, December 6: On Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Services mains result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Mains Exam 2022 can check their results by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

This year, the UPSC Mains exam were held from September 16 to September 25 in a subjective mode. While the UPSC Mains Result 2022 has been declared, the commission has also released the roll numbers of those candidates who have qualified the main examination. KVS Recruitment 2022: Know How To Apply for Over 13,000 Vacancies of PGT, TGT, Steno and Other Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in, Eligibility Criteria and More Details Here.

Steps To Check UPSC Mains Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Next, click on the result PDF

Check your roll number

Download the PDF

Take a print out for future reference

Only those candidates who qualify the UPSC mains will be shortlisted for the interview and personality test. Candidates must note that the interview will be of 275 marks and will not have any minimum qualifying marks. Post this, selected candidates will have to fill administrative positions in different All-India services and central civil services which include IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

The interviews will be held at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. UPSC aspirants must note that the candidature of selected candidates is provisional and subject to them being found eligible in all aspects.

