New Delhi, April 19: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has deferred the tests and interviews of some examinations. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Recruitment Test, 2020 scheduled to be held on 9th of May has been deferred.

The Personality Tests of the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 scheduled from 20th to 23rd April this year has also been deferred. UPSC said that the Civil Services Examination, 2020 which is scheduled from 26th April to 18th June, 2021 and the Recruitment Tests are also deferred till further notice. UPSC Exams: Civil Services Aspirants Who Have Exhausted All Their Attempts Should Not Be Given an Extra Try, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

The Commission held a meeting today to review the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic and decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present. It said, the dates for the Interviews and Recruitment Test, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time. Revised schedules of the same will be notified on the website of the UPSC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).