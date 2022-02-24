Being two of the toughest exams in India, preparation for IIT-JEE and NEET demands a sheer amount of focus, dedication and discipline. Every year, almost 13 lakh students appear in the JEE Main & JEE Advanced with an aspiration to join prestigious engineering institutions such as IITs, NITs and IIITs. In NEET also, students have to face a cutthroat competition every year. The need for special attention to these competitive exams, very often, makes students ignore their board exams, which can prove suboptimal for their career growth. Considering this, visionary educator and former IIT-ian, Shishir Mittal has given birth to a unique institution, Vyas Edification, that takes care of the board's preparation along with JEE, NEET and other competitive exams.

The preparation for the competitive exams is incomplete without rigorous practice through implementing proper techniques. This has marked the importance of coaching centers on the preparation journey. With a goal of supporting students in bringing ranks in IIT-JEE and NEET, Shishir Mittal was the very first IIT-ian to migrate to the coaching hub of Kota. He is among the four founding fathers of Kota besides the legendary trio V. K Bansal, Pramod Maheshwari, and Dr B. V. Rao. Being an IIT Bombay alumni himself, Mittal very much understands what it takes to become successful in the exams like IIT-JEE and NEET. So, under his sincere guidance, Vyas Edification has emerged as one of the top coaching centers in Kota.

However, calling Vyas merely a coaching center would downplay its exceptional approach to education. Sharing his institution’s value, Mittal says, “It is an idea, a system and a process, created and nurtured to redefine the education system in India.” What makes Vyas Edification stand out from its other counterparts in Kota is that it brings a holistic approach to student’s preparation for the examination. The school coaching integrated program offered by the premier institution makes sure that the students stay equally focused on their board’s exams besides the engineering and medical preparations.

Through simulating the classroom ecosystem and 360-degree approach, the expert faculty of the institution ensure student engagement and better knowledge transfer. The advanced learning methodologies and organized study materials help in developing sharp analytical skills and mental ability in students. With the help of adequate stress on the boards syllabus, frequent tests, doubt solving sessions and concept clearing classes, the students of Vyas shine bright in the JEE and NEET along with their class XII boards exam.

Having over 22 years of teaching experience, the founder Shishir Mittal puts considerable stress on giving learning a personal touch and his institution never cannot deliver that. As a leading training institution, Vyas does not limit itself to traditional teaching methodologies. Rather, Vyas has used the digital boom in the education sector to enhance the performance of the students. Ergo, it will not be an exaggeration to substantiate that Vyas Edification is all set to bring revolution to the school education system.

It is about using this opportunity to put forth the idea of improvement in studies in India. There are a lot of ways Vyas can help improve the quality of education. Vyas is moving ahead with this plan in head forever.