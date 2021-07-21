Kolkata, July 21: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare class 12 board exams on Thursday at around 3 pm. Students can check their Uccha Madhyamik class 12 results on the official website of the WBCHSE - wbresults.nic.in. They are required to log in with their credentials – roll number and date of birth. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Students can also get the result through SMS. They need to type WB12 (space) roll number and send the message to 54242, or 5676750, or 56263. The exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be calculated on the basis of students’ performance in class 10, 11 and the internal assessment of class 12. The results can also be checked by downloading the results.shiksha app and on third-party websites – indiaresults.com and exam.results.net.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check the West Bengal class 12 result.

Enter your login details – roll number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

The West Bengal class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

Science stream students will be marked differently than arts and commerce. For the sciences, 70 percent weightage will be given to theory marks. According to a report published in CNN News18, these theory marks will further be divided into two. A total of 40 percent weightage will be reportedly given to the marks obtained by students in best of four subjects of class 10 and remaining 60 percent to class 12 final exams.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the result of the Madhyamik class 10 examination. In 2021, around 12 lakh students had registered themselves to appear for the Class 10 board exams. The Class 10 Madhyamik 2021 examinations were also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).