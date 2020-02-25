What Is Happiness Curriculum? How to Download Happiness Books? Everything You Should Know About Delhi’s Happiness Class in Schools

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The President of the United States of America Donald Trump is on a two-day trip to India along with US First Lady Melania Trump. In their visit, Melania Trump on Tuesday (February 25) attended a ‘Happiness Class’ at a South Delhi government school. According to reports, the US first lady is impressed with the curriculum and noted it had set a “healthy and positive” example for educators. Melania Trump’s experience added another feather in the cap of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government’s flagship scheme. Now, what is Happiness Curriculum? How can you download Happiness Books? How is Happiness different from other curriculums? In this article, we provide you with every detail you should know about Delhi’s Happiness class in schools. Melania Trump Attends 'Happiness Class' at Delhi's Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School; View Pics and Video.

What is Happiness Curriculum?

Happiness Curriculum was launched in 2018 as a scheme to reinvent the education sector in Delhi government schools. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government felt the need to introduce a more fulfilling education and learning experience, which otherwise is primarily focused on the competitive testing model. This is how Happiness Curriculum came into place in Delhi government schools. The curriculum aims to train the young minds to make them happy, confident and content human beings, which will thus shape their overall personality.

The curriculum is based on human-centric education which includes meditation, value education and mental exercises. What makes it different? The entire curriculum is purely activity-based, and no formal examinations will be conducted on it. But a periodic assessment of children’s progress will be made using a happiness index.

How to Download Happiness Books?

The Happiness Curriculum books are available for classes Nursery/ KG to 8th standard. To download the Happiness Books class-wise students/ parents/ teachers can visit the government official website edudel.gov.in or directly click HERE.

As part of the Happiness Curriculum, students between Nursery and 8th class have to attend a happiness period which is a 45 minutes class every day. The Happiness Curriculum focuses on the process rather than the outcome. It does not include any formal written examinations or marks system, instead follows a mixed methodology by alternative testing.