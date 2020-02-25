Melania Trump Attends 'Happiness Class' at Delhi's Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School; View Pics and Video

Melania Trump Attends Happiness Class (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 25: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump on Tuesday took part in a "Happiness Class" at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School. The First lady also interacted with the students at the Government School in Delhi's Nanakpura area. She was given a traditional welcome by students. A young girl handed a bouquet to Melania and the First Lady wore a "tilak" on her forehead. Donald Trump, Melania Trump Visit Rajghat, Write Message on 'Vision of The Great Mahatma Gandhi' in Visitors' Book, Plant Tree; View Pics.

Wearing a white middy top with flowers imprinted on it, Melina spends over an hour there. In the clips shared by news agency ANI, Melania can be seen interacting with the students. The US first lady visited the school solo. Donald Trump in India Live News Updates.

Melania Trump Attends Happiness Class at Delhi Government School:

#WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump interacts with students and teachers at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/Tjn7t7dnAK — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Delhi: First Lady of the US, Melania Trump interacting with students at Nanakpura's Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School. pic.twitter.com/M3n72VE9pR — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Delhi: First Lady of the US, Melania Trump interacts with the students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/gLbRXGPOp5 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Special classes by the name of Happiness Classes were started by the Delhi government in its schools in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's names have been dropped from the school event. Last week, the US Embassy here had stated that it had no objection to the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy during the US First Lady's visit to the government school.