The Indian Army observes 97th birth anniversary of General Kotikalapudi Venkata Krishna Rao, popularly known as K V Krishna Rao on July 16. General Rao was India's 12th Chief of Army Staff. (COAS). He was born on July 16, 1923, to K. S. Narayan Rao and K. Lakshmi Rao in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada district. General Rao was graduated from the Maharajah's College, Vizianagaram.

He was commissioned into the Indian Army as a second lieutenant in the 2nd battalion of the Mahar Regiment on August 9, 1942. As a second lieutenant, Rao served in Burma, North-West Frontier and Baluchistan during the Second World War. He served both in east and west Punjab in 1947, at the time of the partition.

Here Are Some Interesting Facts About General KV Krishna Rao:

Gen Rao received an emergency commission into the British Indian Army during World War II.

He participated in the first war against Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947-48.

Gen Rao was a founder Instructor of the National Defence Academy during 1949-51.

He commanded the 3rd Battalion The Mahar Regiment in Jammu and Kashmir during 1956-59.

As an acting Brigadier, he commanded 114 Infantry Brigade in the forward area of Ladakh during 1965-66.

On June 29 1969, he was promoted to the acting rank of Major General and commanded the 26 Infantry Division in the Jammu Region during 1969-70.

He commanded the 8 Mountain Division engaged in Counter Insurgency Operations in Nagaland and Manipur during 1970-72.

His Division also participated in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and captured the Sylhet Area and liberated North-East Bangladesh.

Gen Rao was awarded the Param Vishist Seva Medal for displaying outstanding leadership and courage during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

On August 2 1974, Krishna Rao was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and took over command of the XVI Corps in the Jammu Region.

General Krishna Rao was appointed as Chief of Army Staff on June 1, 1981.

He was also Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee during March 1982 – July 1983.

As COAS, Gen Rao was also colonel-in-Chief of the National Cadet Corps.

After retirement, he served as Governor of the North-Eastern States, including Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

General Krishna Rao was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir during 1989-90.

He was married to K. Radha Rao, and the couple had two children.

Gen Rao died on January 30, 2016, in New Delhi at the age of 93. Gen Krishna Rao is credited with coming up with a unique military doctrine - "Cold Start" - for swift, immediate, multiple strikes to counter and contain the enemy's aggression, in the interest of the safety of the nation, without losing time and strategic advantage due to possible delays in political decisions.

