Bhubaneswar, Jun 17: The Odisha government Thursday made it mandatory for the fully vaccinated employees to attend office though it has decided to run government and subordinate offices with 50 per cent strength only.

A notification in this regard was issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance department. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 1,690-Crore COVID-19 Livelihood Aid for Poor

Employees who have been fully vaccinated shall attend office mandatorily, the notification, issued a day after issuanance of the state government's latest COVID-19 related guidelines till July 1, said.

Departments/Heads of offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been given the liberty to decide the manner of selection of employees (not fully vaccinated) to attend the offices on roster basis, it said.

However, the essential offices /services such as Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), police, fire services, health services, municipal services etc will function in full strength, it said.

The administrative departments have been asked to ensure that the officers/staff who are not assigned duty on roster, should work from home with VPN (Virtual Private Network) provided to them for attending the regular & pending works.

Such officials must be available on telephone at all times to attend any office work of urgent nature, at short notice, the order said.

The disability and pregnant women employees can be allowed to work from home.

The administrative departments have been empowered to decide about the scale of operations in subordinate and field offices, the notification said.

