New Delhi, July 20: The Aadhaar-ration card linking timeline has been extended by the government till September 30. The government said that a timeline has been given to all States and Union Territories for linking the Aadhaar numbers of beneficiaries with their ration cards till the extended time. The information was given by the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. People of the country need to link one's Aadhaar card with their ration card to receive maximum benefits of social welfare schemes announced by the government.

Aadhaar and ration card are the official documents and are key identity proofs. A ration card enables you to avail fuel and foodgrains offered by the government at subsidised rates. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, the Minister informed that so far, about 92.8% of ration cards have been seeded with the Aadhaar of beneficiaries at the national level. Moreover, 28 States/UTs have completed the Aadhaar seeding of respective ration cards. Supreme Court Directs All States and UTs to Implement One-Nation, One Ration Card Scheme Till July 31.

Adding further, the Union Minister said that Aadhaar seeding of ration cards is progressing slowly in other 8 States/UT including Jharkhand with 97.5%, Mizoram (97%), Ladakh (94.7%), Nagaland (86%), West Bengal (79.8%), Arunachal Pradesh (59.7%), Assam (18%) and Meghalaya (16.5%). According to an official release, the delay is due to multiple processes in the Aadhaar generation and their delivery to beneficiaries besides other reasons including technical for seeding with ration cards database.

(With inputs from PIB)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).