Mumbai, February 17: As digital identity remains the backbone of Indian governance, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has emphasised the importance of regular Aadhaar validity checks to ensure uninterrupted access to services. In early 2026, new security protocols were introduced to streamline the verification process, making it essential for cardholders to confirm that their 12-digit identification number remains active and has not been deactivated due to document inconsistencies or long-term inactivity.

While an Aadhaar card issued to adults is technically valid for a lifetime, it can be marked as "inactive" if it hasn't been used for several years or if mandatory updates, such as those required for children at ages five and fifteen, are missed. To prevent fraud, the government has intensified its scrutiny of legacy documents, urging residents whose cards were issued over a decade ago to perform an aadhaar validity check and refresh their demographic information.

How to Check Aadhaar Validity Online

Checking the status of your card is a straightforward process that can be completed in minutes via the official UIDAI "My Aadhaar" portal.

Visit the Portal: Navigate to the official website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Navigate to the official website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Locate Aadhaar Services: Find the "Verify an Aadhaar Number" or "Check Aadhaar Validity" option under the services tab.

Find the "Verify an Aadhaar Number" or "Check Aadhaar Validity" option under the services tab. Enter Credentials: Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security Captcha code displayed on the screen.

Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security Captcha code displayed on the screen. Confirm Status: Upon clicking "Proceed to Verify," the system will display whether the card is "Active." If the number exists, it will show a green tick along with demographic details like age group, gender, and state.

For those who prefer digital copies, the e-Aadhaar serves as a legally equivalent alternative to the physical card. To ensure privacy, every downloaded PDF is encrypted with a specific aadhaar password format.

The password is a unique 8-character code consisting of the first four letters of your name in CAPITAL letters, followed by your year of birth in YYYY format. For example, if a user named "Amit Kumar" was born in 1995, his file password would be "AMIT1995." This ensures that sensitive biometric and demographic data remains protected even if the file is shared.

Why Your Aadhaar Might Become Inactive

There are several reasons why a card might fail a check aadhaar validity test. The most common cause is the failure to link Aadhaar with a PAN card or the lack of biometric updates for children. Additionally, if an individual has multiple Aadhaar numbers issued in their name, UIDAI typically deactivates all but the first issued ID to maintain system integrity.

If your card appears as "deactivated" during a check, you must visit an authorised Aadhaar Enrolment Centre to provide fresh biometrics and valid identity documents for reactivation.

Under the latest 2026 guidelines, UIDAI has made mobile number linking highly recommended for all users to receive instant transaction alerts. While linking is optional for some private services, it remains mandatory for receiving Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) and for performing online address updates. Users are encouraged to utilize the "Aadhaar Lock/Unlock" feature on the mAadhaar app to further safeguard their digital identity from unauthorized biometric use.

