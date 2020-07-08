Guwahati, July 8: The lottery results for all the three Assam state lotteries that will be held on Wednesday will be announced online on the official state lottery website . The Assam lottery is held three times in a day. Lottery results for 'Assam Future Kind' lottery, 'Assam Singam Green' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Gold' lottery will be announced on the official site at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

Individuals can try their luck in the state lotteries and check the results online on the official Assam lottery website. The lottery for 12 noon is named as 'Assam Future Kind', the 5 pm lottery is named as 'Assam Singam Green' and the 8 pm state lottery is named as 'Assam Kuil Gold'. The lucky winner who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The 'Bodoland Territorial Council' in Assam organises and regulates the state lotteries in Assam. There is a claim form which the lucky winner who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit. The form has to be submitted within 30 days of the declaration of the results and is available on the Assam Lottery's official website. As Assam lottery is held daily, the result for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery are announced online daily on Lottery Sambad wesbite.

