Guwahati, September 13: Assam state lottery results for Sunday, September 13 will be announced on the official lottery today. The lottery results of 'Assam Future Loving' lottery, 'Assam Singam White' lottery, 'Assam Kuil Super' lottery will be declared online on the official website today. The lotteries in Assam is held three times everyday and each lottery has a unique name. People who have purchased the lottery tickets can visit the official website and check if they are lucky to win the prize for Assam lottery today.

Assam lotteries are held on all the days of the week and the prize money of the Assam lottery ticket is Rs 7 on all the days of the week. The results for 'Assam Future Loving' has been declared at 12 noon, the lottery result of 'Assam Singam White' and 'Assam Kuil Super' will be declared at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively today. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results for Saturday.

Assam lottery gives people a chance to win up to Rs 5 lakh. The first prize winner is eligible to win an award of Rs 5 lakh, the second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' organises and regulates the Assam lotteries. The winners who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

