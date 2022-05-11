Cyclone Asani began to take shape last week near the Andaman Sea and slowly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the weekend, causing heavy rains and gusty winds in states such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

Now, as the clutch of Asani is weakening over the coastal states, a new cyclone has been spotted over the Indian Ocean, leading to a twin threat for India. Cyclone Karim is currently being formed over the ocean and has the potential to cause a change in the weather of a few states. Cyclone Asani Latest Updates: Widespread Rainfall Likely As Storm Skirts Andhra Pradesh Coast Today; Odisha, WB Also Brace for Impact

After seeing this picture, meteorologists have said that another cyclone will arise in the southern part of the Indian Ocean. Scientists say that another cyclone is rapidly taking shape along with 'Asani' in the Indian Ocean. It has been named 'Karim' by the South African country Seychelles. It is currently moving at a speed of 112 kmph, which can reach a speed of 140 kmph later. Cyclone Asani Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani Starts Weakening; Coastal, South Odisha To Receive Heavy Rains, Says IMD

According to meteorologists, twin cyclones moving in opposite directions north and south of the equator are not new. In 2019, the cyclone 'Fani' that rose from the Bay of Bengal caused havoc. At the same time, Cyclone Lorna took shape in the southern part of the Indian Ocean. Fani had a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour, while Lorna accelerated to 70 kilometers per hour.

The effect of Cyclone Asani is being seen in the southern states of India, while Cyclone Karim is moving towards Australia. However, according to meteorologists ,Though Cyclone Karim is still forming, the damage from this storm is expected to be controllable.

