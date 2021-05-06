New Delhi, May 6: Though the government has opened COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 years of age, people are struggling to book a slot. Many who wish to take the COVID-19 vaccine said while they were able to register for vaccination, they did not get confirmed appointment. Owing to vaccine shortage, there are limited slots. Therefore, it has become quite a task to book a slot for vaccination. To help citizens, some individuals have launched websites, kind of vaccine trackers, that will notify you when there's a slot available. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for Those Above 18 Years of Age Starts; Know How to Register on CoWIN Portal or Via Aarogya Setu and UMANG Apps.

Before you look for open slots on these website, remember that these are not government-run portals. These vaccine trackers have created by individuals who want to help people in finding open slots for vaccination. You must register for vaccination on Co-WIN portal or Aarogya Setu app or UMANG app. Co-WIN FAQs: Where to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination, Documents, Eligibility and Registration Charges; Here's All You Need to Know.

List of Websites That Notify About Open Slots for Vaccination:

Covialerts.in COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: This website contains links for Telegram channels created for particular cities. You need to install Telegram and use the link for your city to join the channel. The Telegram channel will notify you about vaccine availability and open slots.

contains links for Telegram channels created for particular cities. You need to install Telegram and use the link for your city to join the channel. The Telegram channel will notify you about vaccine availability and open slots. GetJab.in COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: This portal will notify you by email whenever slots open up for 18-45 age group. The developers have assured that users' data won't be shared or sold.

will notify you by email whenever slots open up for 18-45 age group. The developers have assured that users' data won't be shared or sold. Under45.in COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. This website also uses Telegram to send alerts about open slots. You need to select your state and district to join the channel for your area.

also uses Telegram to send alerts about open slots. You need to select your state and district to join the channel for your area. FindSlot.in COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: This portal uses public APIs provided Co-WIN app to find open vaccination slots. The portal isn't functioning for now because public APIs provided by Co-WIN app are currently not returning realtime slots. It says: "Our team is working with the concerned authorities to find a solution for this issue. Please comeback later and check again."

uses public APIs provided Co-WIN app to find open vaccination slots. The portal isn't functioning for now because public APIs provided by Co-WIN app are currently not returning realtime slots. It says: "Our team is working with the concerned authorities to find a solution for this issue. Please comeback later and check again." VaccinateMe.in COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: This website will notify you about open vaccination slots on WhatsApp.

According to India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 16,25,13,339 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 19,55,733, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).