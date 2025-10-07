Mumbai, October 7: Gold prices soared to new record highs on Tuesday, October 7, ahead of the festive season, as investors and buyers prepared for Dhanteras, traditionally considered an auspicious day to purchase gold. Ten grams of 24-carat gold traded at INR 1,20,780 in major cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, reflecting a steady rise in domestic rates. The surge comes amid heightened demand and global economic uncertainties, making gold a preferred safe-haven investment. Silver prices also edged higher, with one kilogram trading at INR 1,56,100 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold Rate Today, October 6: Gold Prices at Record High; Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Metro Cities.

As the Dhanteras celebrations approach, consumers across metro cities are keeping a close eye on gold and silver rates to plan their purchases. As per Good Returns, Chennai saw ten grams of 24-carat gold priced at INR 1,21,380, while Delhi recorded INR 1,20,930 per ten grams. Global factors, including US gold hitting USD 3,970 per ounce, continue to influence domestic prices. Scroll below to check the latest gold and silver rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other cities. Gold Rate Today, October 5: Gold Prices Remain Stable Amid Market Volatility, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, October 7 (Price Per Gram)

City 22K Gold (per gram) 24K Gold (per gram) Mumbai INR 11,071 INR 12,078 Delhi INR 11,086 INR 12,093 Bengaluru INR 11,071 INR 12,078 Chennai INR 11,126 INR 12,138 Jaipur INR 11,086 INR 12,093 Hyderabad INR 11,071 INR 12,078 Patna INR 11,076 INR 12,083 Ahmedabad INR 11,076 INR 12,083 Kolkata INR 11,071 INR 12,078

The rising gold prices come amid expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and ongoing economic and political uncertainties globally. Investors are turning to gold as a hedge against market volatility, boosting demand ahead of Dhanteras. In Chennai, one kilogram of silver traded at INR 1,67,100, while rates in other metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata remained steady at INR 1,56,100 per kilogram. With both gold and silver maintaining strong momentum, buyers are advised to stay updated on market trends before making purchases during the festive season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

